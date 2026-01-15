Weekend calendar: Filmikon, Kirill Gerstein @George Enescu Philharmonic, Notre-Dame de Paris musical and more

Productions awarded by ecumenical juries at international film festivals and a musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame are among the options in Bucharest.

Filmikon

January 17 – January 24

The event showcasing productions awarded by ecumenical juries at international film festivals such as the ones in Cannes and Berlin returns with a third edition in Bucharest (January 17 – January 24), Cluj-Napoca (January 17 - January 19), Timișoara (January 19, 23 and 24), and Iași (January 24, 25). Discussions with theologians, doctors, psychologists and filmmakers are scheduled after the screenings. In Bucharest, the screenings take place at the Auditorium of the Roman-Catholic Theology Faculty, St Josef Cathedral, and Union Cinema. More details here.

Pianist Kirill Gerstein @ George Enescu Philharmonic

January 15, 16

Finnegan Downie Dear conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by George Enescu, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Richard Strauss, and Maurice Ravel. Pianist Kirill Gerstein is the soloist. More details here.

Johann Strauss Festival

January 17

The Romanian Athenaeum hosts this concert with a program of works by Strauss II, Gounod, Lehár and others. The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra performs alongside soprano Veronica Anușca and tenor George Vîrban as soloists. More details here.

Strauss Gala @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

January 17

The concert, marking 200 years since the birth of Johann Strauss II, is delivered by Tnomid Orchestra. More details here.

Notre-Dame de Paris - The Original Musical

January 15 – January 20

The French-language musical created by Luc Plamondon and Riccardo Cocciante from Victor Hugo’s novel. The performances take place at Romexpo. More details here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

Until January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

(Photo: Filmikon)