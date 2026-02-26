Weekend calendar: Mărțișor fairs, Japanese animation film fest, concerts, exhibitions

This is the weekend to pick and gift mărțișoare, with plenty of options in Bucharest, where the public can also attend a film festival focused on Japanese animation.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 26, 27

Paul Daniel conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra performing, alongside pianist Lucas Debargue, a program of works by Gershwin, Walton, and Rachmaninoff. Baritone Joshua Hopkins is the soloist. More details here.

Romeo and Juliet @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

February 28, March 1

Gérard Presgurvic’s musical, with Tomer Weissbuch as Romeo and Cristina Popa as Juliet. More here.

La Traviata @ Bucharest National Opera

February 22

Marta Sandu Ofrim is Violetta, Alin Stoica is Alfredo, and Adrian Mărcan is Germont in Verdi’s opera in three acts. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until March 15

The exhibition showcases various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

February 27 – April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

Mărțișor Fair @ the Romanian Peasant Museum

February 25 – March 1

A wide array of mărțișoare at this event that supports several NOGs and foundations. More here.

Mărțișor Fair @ the Village Museum

February 28 – March 8

Artisans and artists showcase their Mărțișor creations. More details here.

Mărțișor Fair @ CREART

February 23 – March 8

Mărțișoare made by art students, craftsmen, and artists. More here.

SoNoRo Mărțișor concert

March 1

The Romanian Athenaeum hosts this concert delivered by violinist Kirill Troussov, violist Răzvan Popovici, and pianist Cristian Budu. More details here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

February 27 – March 1

Cinemateca Eforie and the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema host the Bucharest leg of the event, which screens animation movies that invite the audience to explore the theme of ‘the other.’ Among the films screened are Mamoru Oshii’s Angel’s Egg and Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s Berlinale contender A New Dawn. More here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

(Photo: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

