Weekend calendar: Valentine’s Mood fair, Dichisar Love Fest, concerts, exhibitions

In addition to the regular offer of concerts, exhibitions, and film screenings, the Bucharest public can sample the creations of local designers at two dedicated fairs.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 5, 6

Gabriel Bebeșelea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Shostakovich and Prokofiev. Violinist Sergey Khachatryan is the soloist. More details here.

Romeo and Juliet @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

February 7, 8

The work of composer Gérard Presgurvic, inspired by Shakespearețs play. More here.

Don Giovanni @ Bucharest National Opera

February 7

The two-act opera with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to an Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

February 6 – May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at tjhe Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Marriage Fest

February 6 – 8

Another edition of the wedding fair takes place at the Parliament Palace. More details here.

Valentine’s Mood

February 7, 8

The first Mezanin Market event of the year, held at Universul Palace, gathers jewelry, fashion, ceramics, decorations, cosmetics, and gourmet products. More here.

Dichisar Love Fest

February 7, 8

The fair, held at Impact Hub Universitate, is dedicated to local creators and hand-made items. More here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Bega Noir

February 6, 7

A festival dedicated to local crime fiction. More details on the program here.

(Photo courtesy of Mezanin Market)