Weekend calendar: Dragobete fairs, concerts, exhibitions

Several events in Bucharest mark the Romanian celebration of love, and the weekend agenda also includes concerts by Mireille Mathieu and Elf Traps.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 19, 20

Gábor Káli conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Prokofiev, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff. Pianist Lise de la Salle is the soloist. More details here.

Die Fledermaus @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

February 19

The work of Johann Strauss II to a German libretto by Karl Haffner and Richard Genée. More here.

Cinderella @ Bucharest National Opera

February 22

The ballet composed by Sergei Prokofiev, with Ada Gonzalez as Cinderella and Bogdan Cănilă as the prince. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until March 15

The exhibition showcases various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Dragobete @ Village Museum

February 21- February 22

A celebration of the Romanian Lovers’ Day, with a variety of events, including exhibitions, workshops and music moments. More details here.

Dragobete & Mărțișor Preview @ Mezanin Market

February 21- February 22

Universul Palace hosts this event showcasing local creators and present ideas. More details here.

Dichisar

February 21- February 22

Impact Hub hosts another event where the public can encounter the works of Romanian creators. More here.

Mireille Mathieu concert

February 22

Sala Palatului hosts the concert by the French singer. More details here.

Alma de poeta –recital @ Museum of Maps

February 20

Cellist Thibault Solorzano and guitarist Radu Vâlcu deliver this chamber music recital. More here.

Elf Traps @ Control Club

February 21

A concert of the British duo Elf Traps, which includes Romanian musician Liviu Gheorghe, at the intersection of jazz and electronic music. More details here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour in Cluj

February 22

This year’s program looks at the cinema of the 1960s and 1970s and pays homage to Claudia Cardinale, star of Luchino Visconti’s Sandra, the opening film. More on the program here.

(Photo: Cristian Manea | Dreamstime.com)

