Weekend calendar: Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour, tourism fair, concerts, exhibitions

Classic Italian cinema and a Tarantino retrospective are part of the weekend’s offer in Bucharest, where the exhibition focused on the traditional Romanian blouse ia has been extended.

In Bucharest:

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour

Until February 15

The spinoff of the Bologna festival dedicated to classic and archival film holds another edition in Bucharest. More on the program here.

Tarantino Week @ Cinema Europa

Until February 15

Fans of the American filmmaker can revisit Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Inglorious Bastards, among other titles. More here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 12, 13

Duncan Ward conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Liszt and Stravinsky. Pianist Zee Zee is the soloist. More details here.

My Fair Lady @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

February 14

The work of composer Frederick Loewe, inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. More here.

L'elisir d'amore @ Bucharest National Opera

February 14

The melodramma giocoso in two acts composed by Gaetano Donizetti. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until March 15

The exhibition showcases various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Romania’s Tourism Fair

February 12 – February 15

The spring edition of the event takes place at Romexpo. More details here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour in Cluj

February 15, February 22

This year’s program looks at the cinema of the 1960s and 1970s and pays homage to Claudia Cardinale, star of Luchino Visconti’s Sandra, the opening film. More on the program here.

