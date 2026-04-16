Weekend calendar: Film O’Clock International Festival, Alpin Film Festival Caravan, Hanami

A variety of films and a nature-centered event highlighting Japanese traditions are part of the weekend offer in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

Film O’Clock International Festival

April 16 – April 19

This year's selection brings together classic films, restored and contemporary productions in a program that explores the tension between reality and representation. More here.

Alpin Film Festival Caravan

April 19

The Peasant Museum Cinema hosts the first edition of the Alpin Film Festival Caravan in Bucharest. The event covers four films, special guests from the world of mountaineering, sports workshops and a climbing tower in the courtyard of museum. More details here.

Hanami

April 18

The Japanese tradition of enjoying the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms will be marked this weekend in Bucharest’s King Michael I park. More details here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 16, 17

Cristian Mandeal conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Wagner, Richard Strauss, and Gustav Mahler. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

April 17 – June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

April 17 – June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

Tramhaus concert

April 17

The Dutch post-punk band returns to Romania for a concert in Control Club. Getchoo opens the event. More here.

In the country:

More Real than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com