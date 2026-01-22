Environment

Two containers carrying undeclared waste stopped at Romania’s Port of Constanța

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities have stopped two containers carrying around 40 tons of suspected waste at the Port of Constanța, preventing their import into Romania, the Border Police announced. The containers had arrived from Tunisia and were bound for a Romanian company.

Border police officers from the Coast Guard, working alongside customs inspectors and environmental commissioners, carried out checks on the containers on January 20, after they arrived from Tunisia. During inspections, officials found hoses, cables, pieces of rigid material, and a white, crumbly substance inside the containers.

The materials, the Border Police said, did not match the characteristics of the goods declared in the shipping documents.

“Commissioners from the National Environmental Guard – Constanța County Commissariat concluded that there are reasonable suspicions that the materials in question are waste, under Government Decision No. 856/2008 on waste classification, namely waste resulting from construction and demolition activities, as well as plastic waste,” reads the press release.

As a result, officials ordered the return of the two containers to the country of origin.

A criminal investigation has also been opened for breaches of Romania’s waste management laws, with inquiries being conducted under the coordination of a specialised prosecutor from the Constanța court prosecutor’s office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Two containers carrying undeclared waste stopped at Romania’s Port of Constanța

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities have stopped two containers carrying around 40 tons of suspected waste at the Port of Constanța, preventing their import into Romania, the Border Police announced. The containers had arrived from Tunisia and were bound for a Romanian company.

Border police officers from the Coast Guard, working alongside customs inspectors and environmental commissioners, carried out checks on the containers on January 20, after they arrived from Tunisia. During inspections, officials found hoses, cables, pieces of rigid material, and a white, crumbly substance inside the containers.

The materials, the Border Police said, did not match the characteristics of the goods declared in the shipping documents.

“Commissioners from the National Environmental Guard – Constanța County Commissariat concluded that there are reasonable suspicions that the materials in question are waste, under Government Decision No. 856/2008 on waste classification, namely waste resulting from construction and demolition activities, as well as plastic waste,” reads the press release.

As a result, officials ordered the return of the two containers to the country of origin.

A criminal investigation has also been opened for breaches of Romania’s waste management laws, with inquiries being conducted under the coordination of a specialised prosecutor from the Constanța court prosecutor’s office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2026
Politics
Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace
22 January 2026
Transport
Romania reportedly plans 800 km high-speed railway valued at EUR 15 billion
22 January 2026
Transport
TomTom index: Bucharest residents spent over 7 days stuck in traffic in 2025
22 January 2026
Justice
Council of Europe’s GRECO says progress made, but Romania must do more to prevent corruption among MPs
22 January 2026
Society
Around 7% of Bucharest residents are foreigners, official report says
22 January 2026
Energy
Romania's Ministry of Defence assures Neptun Deep offshore perimeter "under permanent monitoring"
22 January 2026
Politics
After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US
21 January 2026
Culture & History
Romania marks 167 years since the “Small Union” of the Romanian Principalities on January 24