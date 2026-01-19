American blues-rock giant Walter Trout to perform at Brasov Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

Walter Trout, one of the important names in American blues-rock, will perform for the first time at Brasov Jazz & Blues, set to take place between August 14 and 16, 2026.

Walter Trout’s concert is part of the European tour “Sign Of The Times,” dedicated to the artist’s most recent studio album, Sign Of The Times, released last fall. The material addresses, in a direct and personal manner, the themes and tensions of the contemporary world, according to the organizers.

With a career spanning over five decades, Trout is known for his style that blends traditional blues with the energy of rock. Over time, he has collaborated with essential artists of the genre, such as John Lee Hooker, was a member of the band Canned Heat, and in the 1980s was part of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, a defining period for his artistic path.

Since the late 1980s, he has built a solid solo career, becoming a constant presence on the major blues and rock stages in Europe and worldwide. In a poll conducted by BBC Radio, Walter Trout was ranked 6th in a list of the greatest guitarists of all time, in a ranking that includes Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page.

The American artist will also perform a concert on Saturday, August 15, in Sfantul Ioan Square in Brașov.

A day before, August 14, another American blues voice, Janiva Magness, will make her first appearance in Romania on the festival stage.

