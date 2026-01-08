Voices of Romania: Building Leaders in Romania, Andra Ghibuțiu, CEO Beyond Business School

PODCAST

The newest episode of Voices of Romania, Romania Insider’s interview series, is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and all major audio platforms. This edition features an in-depth conversation with Andra Ghibuțiu, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Business School, a fast-track executive program built in Romania to help shape a new wave of business and tech leaders.

Recorded in Bucharest in the energy of a Friday-evening “CEO Talks” atmosphere; where professionals choose a classroom over going out; the episode explores what’s missing from traditional business education, why community can accelerate leadership, and why Romania is a strong place to build ambitious learning models that can scale beyond its borders.

A conversation about ambition, community, and the “Monday morning test”

Throughout the discussion, Ghibuțiu reflects on the shift from a “classic” path into community-building; and how repeated contact with founders, executives, and operators can reshape the way people lead. The episode also looks at the practical gap many professionals feel between theory and real decision-making, and what it takes to build confidence, clarity, and accountability in fast-moving roles.



“On Friday nights, Bucharest’s next leaders gather in a classroom; because the future doesn’t wait for Monday.”



The conversation connects themes of learning-by-doing, leadership exposure, and the role of strong peer networks in creating long-term career momentum; especially for those navigating Romania’s fast-evolving business environment.

Beyond Business School: a Romanian-born executive program designed to move fast

Founded by Andra Ghibuțiu and Grégoire Vigroux, Beyond Business School positions its flagship executive program as a 10-weekend format built for working professionals, with 140 hours of intensive learning (the third cohort is scheduled to start January 9, 2026).



A defining component is its Friday-evening CEO Talks, a series that brings leaders into direct conversation with participants; turning learning into access, and access into mindset shifts.



Ghibuțiu is also known for her long-standing involvement in Romania’s tech and professional communities, including Voxxed Days Romania and the Incremental Community; experience that strongly informs the school’s “community-first” approach.



During the interview, Andra shares insights into:

why a weekend-based executive format can be more effective than traditional programs for busy professionals

how communities accelerate leadership growth and opportunity

what participants learn Friday–Sunday that they can apply immediately at work

the hardest moments behind launching and scaling an ambitious education project

why Romania can be a launchpad for regional expansion in South-East Europe

