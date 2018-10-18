11 °C
American group opens automotive development center in Timisoara

American group Visteon, which specializes in producing vehicle cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions, will open a product development center in Timisoara, Western Romania, by the end of this year.

The group plans to hire 400 employees by 2020, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group has made this decision due to the growing demand for cockpit electronics and products for assisted and autonomous cars. It will develop its business in stages, based on demand for its clients.

The company works for car producers such as BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover. It also has technical centers in Bulgaria, Germany, France and UK. Worldwide, it has 10,000 employees in over 40 centers in 18 countries.

