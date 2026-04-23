Vista Bank issues bonds worth EUR 17 mln on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Vista Bank debuted on Wednesday, April 22, as a bond issuer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), listing a bond issue worth EUR 17 million on the Regulated Market of the Exchange.

The volume consists of 170 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100,000 each. The interest is variable, calculated as EURIBOR 3M + 3%, with quarterly coupon payments. The maturity date is March 18, 2036.

The bonds listed are part of an extended Medium Term Notes (MTN Program) under which the bank can issue bonds in several tranches. The maximum nominal value of all tranches is EUR 100 million.

Three professional investors subscribed to the bond sale offer. The funds will be used to finance the bank’s general activity.

“We are pleased that Vista Bank joined the growing number of financial-banking institutions turning to the capital market to obtain financing. It is proof that the local capital market has reached a level of maturity that provides the flexibility and efficiency necessary for financial institutions to support their growth plans. We look forward with confidence to a solid partnership with Vista Bank, in which we will mark as many successful milestones together as possible,” said Remus Vulpescu, CEO of BVB.

“The listing of our first bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange marks an important moment in Vista Bank’s development and confirms our strategy of diversifying and optimizing the capital structure. Through this transaction, we strengthen our capacity to support our clients and to actively contribute to financing the Romanian economy,” said Georgios Athanasopoulos, CEO of Vista Bank.

The law firm that assisted the issuer throughout the transaction was Clifford Chance Badea. The participant in the BVB trading system that represented Vista Bank for the admission to trading of this bond issue is Swiss Capital.

Vista Bank operates in Romania through a network of 35 branches and 5 business centers. It holds total assets of over EUR 2 billion, loans worth EUR 1.1 billion, and deposits of EUR 1.8 billion, according to preliminary data at the end of 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)