Culture

The Village on the Edge of the World. Writing and Surviving Ceaușescu's Romania: Work by Nobel laureate Herta Müller released in English translation

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Herta Müller's The Village on the Edge of the World, a reflection on life behind the Iron Curtain, is due for release by Pegasus Books this May.

The book, translated into English by Kate McNaughton, presents "a brilliant, discomfiting reflection on literary life defined by the brutality of Ceaușescu's Romania."

"From her childhood in a Romanian village 'as small as a thimble on the edge of the world' to life in exile in Germany, Herta Müller's story unspools against the tumultuous history of Romania in the latter half of the twentieth century. Here, the Nobel Prize laureate reflects on cultural history, memory, and trauma, as well as what it was like to live and write under Ceaușescu's regime," a presentation from the publisher reads.

Herta Müller was born on August 17, 1953, in Nițchidorf, in Romania's Banat region. In 1987, she emigrated to Germany and has lived in Berlin ever since. She is the author of The Land of Green Plums, The Appointment, The Hunger Angel, and The Fox Was Ever the Hunter, among other works. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2009.

Kate McNaughton is a documentary filmmaker, author, and translator, working from the French, German, and Italian. Her debut novel, How I Lose You, was published in 2018.

(Illustration: Pegasus Books)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Books
Normal
Culture

The Village on the Edge of the World. Writing and Surviving Ceaușescu's Romania: Work by Nobel laureate Herta Müller released in English translation

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Herta Müller's The Village on the Edge of the World, a reflection on life behind the Iron Curtain, is due for release by Pegasus Books this May.

The book, translated into English by Kate McNaughton, presents "a brilliant, discomfiting reflection on literary life defined by the brutality of Ceaușescu's Romania."

"From her childhood in a Romanian village 'as small as a thimble on the edge of the world' to life in exile in Germany, Herta Müller's story unspools against the tumultuous history of Romania in the latter half of the twentieth century. Here, the Nobel Prize laureate reflects on cultural history, memory, and trauma, as well as what it was like to live and write under Ceaușescu's regime," a presentation from the publisher reads.

Herta Müller was born on August 17, 1953, in Nițchidorf, in Romania's Banat region. In 1987, she emigrated to Germany and has lived in Berlin ever since. She is the author of The Land of Green Plums, The Appointment, The Hunger Angel, and The Fox Was Ever the Hunter, among other works. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2009.

Kate McNaughton is a documentary filmmaker, author, and translator, working from the French, German, and Italian. Her debut novel, How I Lose You, was published in 2018.

(Illustration: Pegasus Books)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Books
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 January 2026
Society
Family of British teenager lost in Romanian mountains says it has accepted the loss
23 January 2026
Transport
Romania to install 400 radar cameras to monitor traffic
23 January 2026
Politics
Union with Romania would ensure peace for the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu says
23 January 2026
Tech
.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania
23 January 2026
Politics
Romania's president remains cautious, but leaves door open for Board of Peace
23 January 2026
Business
Penny says Romania remains strategic market, plans EUR 3 bln investments in 10 years
23 January 2026
Events
Romania to be represented by 29 athletes at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
23 January 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Cold or Hot: Pick Your Movie Setting