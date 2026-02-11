Romanians keep Valentine’s Day and Dragobete spending modest, survey finds

Only 7% of Romanians allocate a significantly larger budget for Valentine’s Day (February 14) and Dragobete (February 24 - the Romanian celebration of love), while most view the occasions as symbolic rather than periods of intense spending, according to a study released this week. The findings come from the Financial Seasons Barometer conducted by the CFA Romania Association and quoted by Agerpres.

Less than 10% of respondents said they spent more than usual during the “Month of Love,” compared with 63% during the winter holidays and 39% on Black Friday.

Men are almost twice as likely as women to allocate additional funds for Valentine’s Day or Dragobete, with 8.1% of men reporting higher spending compared to 4.3% of women. The likelihood of spending more also rises with income levels, from 4.1% among those earning under RON 3,000 per month to 8% among respondents with incomes between RON 5,000 and 7,000.

Generational differences were also highlighted. Generation Z tends to be more cautious, with 63% spending less than RON 1,000 during the analyzed holidays, while 65% of Generation X respondents reported spending above that threshold. Millennials showed a more balanced approach, with half spending under RON 1,000 and a quarter allocating between RON 1,000 and 1,999.

CFA specialists recommend that couples set a clear February budget and avoid impulse purchases, encouraging thoughtful spending and open discussions about financial expectations.

The survey was conducted between November 3 and 6, 2025, on a sample of 1,130 respondents from Generations Z, Millennials, and X, predominantly from urban areas.

