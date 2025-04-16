US Congress delegation expressed support for Romania’s Visa Waiver inclusion, government says

The delegation of the United States Congress, led by Vern Buchanan, conveyed messages of support for Romania’s accession to the Visa Waiver Program during their meeting with government officials at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest on Tuesday, April 15. The American officials pledged to push for the country’s inclusion “as soon as possible.”

“Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties stated that Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program is a deserved merit and that they will take steps to make the program available to Romanian citizens as soon as possible,” the Romanian government announced after the meeting.

According to the same source, the US Congress delegation acknowledged that Romania has met all technical requirements for visa-free travel to the United States.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that Romania has not only fulfilled, but in some cases exceeded, the necessary criteria.

“We are confident that this qualifies us to become a member of the program. We will continue to work transparently with our American partners and provide all necessary information regarding our contribution to the US efforts in travel and border security,” the Romanian leader stated.

In March, the US Department of Homeland Security said it is reviewing Romania's recent designation into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to ensure compliance with strict security requirements. During the review, the US suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens without a clear timeline.

The PM also underlined the broader context of Romania’s relationship with the United States, describing it as both strategic and economic.

“There is a strong foundation in the Romania–US relationship. Romania remains committed to deepening its excellent bilateral ties and engaging closely with Congress to advance the Romania–US Strategic Partnership,” he said.

The visit also served as an opportunity to discuss regional security and the importance of transatlantic unity. Ciolacu reiterated that Romania is a reliable and proactive ally on NATO’s eastern flank and committed to defense investment, allocating at least 2% of GDP for the ninth consecutive year, with the possibility of increasing to 2.5% for military procurement.

The US delegation included representatives Vern Buchanan, Dina Titus, Lloyd Doggett, Ted Lieu, Neal Dunn, Ilhan Omar, Anna Paulina Luna, and Andy Ogles. On the Romanian side, key government figures joined the meeting, including deputy prime ministers Marian Neacșu and Cătălin Predoiu, defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, foreign minister Emilian-Horațiu Hurezeanu, and economy minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan.

Romania's interim president, Ilie Bolojan, also met with the delegation of the US Congress on Tuesday, April 15, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, with talks focused on strengthening the US-Romania Strategic Partnership, particularly in the areas of security and visa policy.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)