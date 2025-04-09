Romania to clarify Visa Waiver delay with US Homeland Security, interim president says

Interim president Ilie Bolojan expressed confidence on Tuesday, April 8, that Romanian institutions will soon clarify with the US Department of Homeland Security the issues related to the suspension of visa-free travel for Romanian citizens.

Speaking during a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, Bolojan emphasized that the lifting of visa requirements is significant not only for those traveling to the United States but also for the broader perception of Romanians.

"I believe that, in the near future, the Romanian institutions responsible for implementing this project - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs - will clarify all these aspects with Homeland Security, and I hope that these matters will also be communicated publicly, so that this important program, not necessarily for those traveling to the United States, but for Romanians who want to be seen as a first-tier nation, not second-class citizens, will return to normal and be activated again," he told journalists.

His comments follow a March announcement from the US Department of Homeland Security stating that it is reviewing Romania's recent designation into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to ensure compliance with strict security requirements. During the review, the US suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens.

The suspension remains in effect until the review is completed. Until then, Romanians wishing to travel to the US for short-term tourism or business must continue to apply for a B-type nonimmigrant visa at an American embassy or consulate. Moreover, according to updated requirements, all temporary visa applicants must present a printed copy of the confirmation page with the barcode to demonstrate that they used the same DS-160 application form to schedule their interview.

Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 10. The Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, said at the time that Romanian citizens would be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

The US State Department confirmed on November 27, 2024, that Romania achieved a visa refusal rate of 2.61% for the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024), thus meeting one of the key criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition to the visa refusal rate criterion, Romania's entry into the program required fulfilling essential conditions related to the security of travel documents, information sharing, and implementing specific measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

