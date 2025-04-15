Romania’s interim president discusses military presence, Visa Waiver with US Congress delegation

Romania's interim president, Ilie Bolojan, met with a delegation of the US Congress on Tuesday, April 15, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, with talks focused on strengthening the US-Romania Strategic Partnership, particularly in the areas of security and visa policy.

The US delegation included eight members of Congress from both parties: Vern Buchanan, Neal Dunn, and Anna Paulina Luna (Republicans – Florida), Andy Ogles (Republican – Tennessee), Dina Titus (Democrat – Nevada), Lloyd Doggett (Democrat – Texas), Ted Lieu (Democrat – California), and Ilhan Omar (Democrat – Minnesota).

During the meeting, Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's strong commitment to its strategic alliance with the United States, calling it a cornerstone of both the country's foreign policy and national security.

The Romanian leader emphasized the need to further consolidate the US military presence in Romania, especially amid growing security challenges in the Black Sea region. He highlighted Romania's active role in safeguarding NATO's Eastern Flank and described close cooperation with the US as vital to effective deterrence, according to a press release from the Romanian Presidency.

Another key topic was Romania's ongoing effort to join the US Visa Waiver Program. Ilie Bolojan conveyed that this remains a major bilateral priority and a long-standing expectation of the Romanian public. He reiterated Romania's full willingness to work with US authorities to complete the process within a reasonable timeframe and achieve a positive outcome.

The talks follow the March announcement from the US Department of Homeland Security stating that it is reviewing Romania's recent designation into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to ensure compliance with strict security requirements. During the review, the US suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens without a clear timeline.

Economic cooperation was also on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting, with both sides expressing interest in expanding trade and investment. The Romanian president pointed to the country's economic potential and underscored the importance of attracting more American investment as part of deepening bilateral ties.

Addressing domestic matters, Ilie Bolojan commented on Romania's upcoming presidential elections, stating that the country had learned important lessons from the 2024 canceled elections and that state institutions are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent democratic process.

Regional security issues were also discussed, including the war in Ukraine and Moldova's European integration efforts. Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and stressed the need to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank. He also reiterated Romania's firm backing of Moldova's EU path and its role as a reliable partner in promoting democratic values and regional stability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)