US senators, embassy congratulate Romanian president-elect Nicușor Dan

The United States embassy in Bucharest published a message on Tuesday, May 20, congratulating Romanian president-elect Nicușor Dan for his victory in the presidential race. The message was later followed by a similar one from a group of six US senators.

In a short message, the US Embassy stated that it looks forward to working with the head of state and the new government to promote common interests.

Dan responded in a post on the X network, in which he gave assurances regarding Romania's firm commitment to the relationship with the United States in all aspects of the strategic partnership.

“Everyone understands how important our relationship with the United States is for us, Romanians, and how deeply we value cooperation on issues such as US military bases in Romania, energy partnerships, and the development of trade relations between our two countries,” Nicușor Dan wrote.

The same day, he said he will meet with embassy representatives on Wednesday, May 21. “I hope that, step by step, we will harmonize our relations. They are our strategic partner,” he stated.

Along with the US embassy, a group of six US senators congratulated Nicușor Dan, as well as Romanians in the country and the diaspora “for participating in the democratic process.”

Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Katie Britt (R-AL), issued the joint statement Wednesday regarding the results of the presidential elections in Romania.

“Congratulations to president-elect Nicusor Dan. We look forward to working with you to further strengthen the ironclad Alliance between Romania and the United States. We commend the millions of voters in Romania and the diaspora for participating in Romania’s democratic process,” the message says.

“There is much that we can accomplish when we work together. From supporting Ukraine, to bolstering energy partnerships, to safeguarding our democracies, the Euro Atlantic community is stronger with Romania at the table. We wish President-elect Dan luck and will be ready partners in accomplishing our shared goals,” the senators add.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Codrin Unici)