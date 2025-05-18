Politics

Romania presidential elections 2025: Exit polls show Bucharest mayor in the lead, both candidates claim victory amid record turnout

18 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians showed up in record numbers to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, both in the country and abroad.

The exit poll results presented on Sunday evening pointed to a strong lead for Bucharest’s pro-EU mayor Nicusor Dan (54%-46%), but are only relevant for the domestic vote.

Both candidates claimed victory in their first statements, as nationalist George Simion hopes the Diaspora vote could tilt the scales in his favor.

Over 11.64 million Romanians, representing 64.72% of those registered in the electoral registry, went to vote. This is the highest turnout since 1996. In the country, the number of voters was close to 10 million, 1.4 million higher than in the first round, while a record 1.645 million Romanians voted abroad, compared with 973,000 in the first round.

“In today's elections, a community of Romanians seeking profound change in Romania emerged victorious,” said Nicusor Dan in his first speech after the polls closed at 21:00. “A community that wants the functioning of state institutions. A community that wants to reduce corruption. A community that wants a prosperous economic environment for Romanians. A community that wants a society of dialogue and not a society of hate.”

“There is also a community that lost today's elections, a community that is rightly outraged by the way politics has been conducted in Romania so far, and a community that is so outraged that it believes that the solution for Romania right now is revolution,” he added. “I want to assure all of you, both those who voted for me and those who did not vote for me, that I will do everything in my power so that the Romanian state finally serves the citizens of this country. Starting tomorrow, all of us, together, must begin the reconstruction of Romania.”

His opponent, George Simion, also claimed victory: "We are the clear winners of these elections. We claim victory on behalf of the Romanian people." He added: "I thank those who, from home or abroad, chant my name and the millions of people who made possible a victory, according to our estimates, of over 400,000 votes over our competitor, but it is not my victory. It is the victory of the Romanian people, humiliated, robbed and lied to so many times, until now. It is the victory of a man who was supposed to be the President of Romania, it is the victory of Călin Georgescu."

Simion is probably counting on the massive vote in Diaspora, where he got a massive score of over 60% in the first round, compared with Nicusor Dan's 25%.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe, Cordin Unici)

Normal
Politics

Romania presidential elections 2025: Exit polls show Bucharest mayor in the lead, both candidates claim victory amid record turnout

18 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians showed up in record numbers to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, both in the country and abroad.

The exit poll results presented on Sunday evening pointed to a strong lead for Bucharest’s pro-EU mayor Nicusor Dan (54%-46%), but are only relevant for the domestic vote.

Both candidates claimed victory in their first statements, as nationalist George Simion hopes the Diaspora vote could tilt the scales in his favor.

Over 11.64 million Romanians, representing 64.72% of those registered in the electoral registry, went to vote. This is the highest turnout since 1996. In the country, the number of voters was close to 10 million, 1.4 million higher than in the first round, while a record 1.645 million Romanians voted abroad, compared with 973,000 in the first round.

“In today's elections, a community of Romanians seeking profound change in Romania emerged victorious,” said Nicusor Dan in his first speech after the polls closed at 21:00. “A community that wants the functioning of state institutions. A community that wants to reduce corruption. A community that wants a prosperous economic environment for Romanians. A community that wants a society of dialogue and not a society of hate.”

“There is also a community that lost today's elections, a community that is rightly outraged by the way politics has been conducted in Romania so far, and a community that is so outraged that it believes that the solution for Romania right now is revolution,” he added. “I want to assure all of you, both those who voted for me and those who did not vote for me, that I will do everything in my power so that the Romanian state finally serves the citizens of this country. Starting tomorrow, all of us, together, must begin the reconstruction of Romania.”

His opponent, George Simion, also claimed victory: "We are the clear winners of these elections. We claim victory on behalf of the Romanian people." He added: "I thank those who, from home or abroad, chant my name and the millions of people who made possible a victory, according to our estimates, of over 400,000 votes over our competitor, but it is not my victory. It is the victory of the Romanian people, humiliated, robbed and lied to so many times, until now. It is the victory of a man who was supposed to be the President of Romania, it is the victory of Călin Georgescu."

Simion is probably counting on the massive vote in Diaspora, where he got a massive score of over 60% in the first round, compared with Nicusor Dan's 25%.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe, Cordin Unici)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 May 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – European Film Festival. A Selection: Lovers, Pranksters, and Ghosts
16 May 2025
Politics
Politico: Trump admin took Romania’s cancelled elections into consideration regarding Visa Waiver
16 May 2025
Energy
Romgaz files lawsuit seeking dissolution of Greenpeace Romania, energy minister says
16 May 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right presidential candidate George Simion embroiled in several scandals ahead of vote
16 May 2025
Politics
Sebastian Stan, David Popovici urge Romanians to vote in presidential runoff
15 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s GDP stagnates in Q1 2025 with slowed 0.2% growth
15 May 2025
Culture
Attractive Romania tourism platform hits 280,000 active users in first year
15 May 2025
People
Romanian entrepreneur who helped build London’s financial district honored with Star of Romania Order