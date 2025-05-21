Sorbonne Paris Nord congratulates former PhD student Nicușor Dan on election as president of Romania

The Université Sorbonne Paris Nord has congratulated Nicușor Dan on his election as president of Romania, highlighting his academic roots at the French institution. In a message published on social media, the university celebrated Dan’s achievement and recalled his time as a doctoral student in mathematics.

“Nicușor Dan, former doctoral student of the university, elected president of Romania. Université Sorbonne Paris Nord extends its congratulations to Nicușor Dan, elected president of Romania on May 18, 2025,” reads the post on Facebook.

Born in 1969, Dan gained international recognition early on, winning two gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

After studying at the prestigious École Normale Supérieure, he pursued a PhD at Sorbonne Paris Nord, where he defended his thesis in 1998 on the topic of Green currents and meromorphic extension. His doctoral work was supervised by renowned mathematicians Christophe Soulé and Daniel Barsky.

The university described Dan as a symbol of Franco-Romanian academic success and expressed pride in counting him among its former doctoral students.

The École normale supérieure (ENS), the top higher education institution whose history goes back to the time of the French Revolution, also congratulated Nicușor Dan on being elected president of Romania following the May 18 runoff.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Raul Stef)