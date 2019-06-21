US Attorney General recommends Romania to give up planned justice laws amendments

Upon completing his visit in Bucharest on June 20, US Attorney General William Barr said he hoped that Romania would reconsider the amendments that “have the potential of undermining the fight against corruption”. He also showed confidence that Romania would take action toward an efficient, transparent and impartial justice, local News.ro reported.

Barr said that he took advantage of his visit to Bucharest to reaffirm that the rule of law is a solid principle and that all people, institutions, and entities should be governed and held accountable based on fair laws.

The US Attorney General also spoke about his meeting with Romanian justice minister Ana Birchall. “We are grateful for minister Ana Birchall supporting these principles. We hope that under her leadership and that of other Romanian officials, Romania will revert the recent amendments that risk undermining judiciary system’s capacity to fight corruption; we are confident that Romania will take steps to ensure an efficient, transparent and impartial judiciary. I am anxious to improve our partnership and continue our close collaboration on law enforcement with this key ally,” he said.

The EU-US meeting at ministerial level in the fields of justice and home affairs took place in Bucharest on June 19, and a joint statement was adopted in which the two sides show that the fight against terrorism is among their priorities. The EU and US representatives also discussed security in the virtual space and the importance of cross-border access to electronic evidence.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)