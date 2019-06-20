EC: Romania no longer at risk of sanctions for rule of law deviations

Romania is not facing the activation of the Article 7 of the EU Treaty, said Justice Commissioner Vera Jourová on June 19, while attending the EU-US ministerial meeting on justice and home affairs in Bucharest.

“I have been here at a time when the reform was going in the wrong direction. At the same time, I am glad about the useful meeting between prime minister Viorica Dăncilă and [EC President Jean-Claude] Juncker. Commitments were voiced by the Romanian party to return to the path of reforms that we have recommended […] Article 7 exists for moments when we find that the situation in a country is serious and that there may be a systemic breach in the rule of law. This is not the case for Romania at this moment,” she said in a statement to the press, local Agerpres reported.

Asked whether the Magistrates’ Investigation Section should be dismantled, Jourová replied that this is a decision of the authorities in Bucharest. “We only recommend principles,” she said.

