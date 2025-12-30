United States remains committed to cooperating with Romania, embassy says

The United States remains committed to cooperating with Romania and to deepening collaboration, according to a message posted by the US Embassy in Bucharest on its Facebook page. The two countries share a longstanding relationship.

“This year we celebrated 145 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Romania, a partnership based on shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to freedom, security, and prosperity,” said the diplomatic mission.

According to the post, the relationship between Romania and the US has strengthened with each generation, from historical milestones to lasting connections between people.

“Looking to the future, the United States remains committed to cooperating with Romania to deepen collaboration, support democratic principles, and build together a safer and more hopeful future. Thank you all for being part of this journey!” is the message from the US Embassy in Bucharest.

The United States established diplomatic relations with Romania in 1880 following Romania’s independence. Curiously, Romania is the last country upon which the US Congress formally declared war in 1942, along with Bulgaria and Hungary. The US and Romania reestablished contacts in 1947. On June 1, 1964, the diplomatic relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of embassy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: US Embassy in Bucharest on Facebook)