Unions in labour conflict for higher wages at Romania’s largest refinery

The unions at Romania’s largest refinery, Petromidia – owned by KazMunayGas International (KMGI) – initiated the official labour conflict after the management refused a request for a RON 1,500 (EUR 300) increase in the net wage. The company claimed that this would result in USD 21 million in supplementary expenditures per year, which it can not afford, Profit.ro reported.

There is a lack of clarity about the level of wages at the company, with the trade unions mentioning RON 5,500 (EUR 1,100) average net income for the 2,280 employees in the five companies of the group, while the group’s management insists on RON 10,900 (EUR 2,000) average net income. Based on this data, the unions request roughly a 23%-27% permanent wage hike, while the management offers a mostly non-permanent bonus of some 4% of the average net income.

Specifically, the management came up with a proposal for two bonuses in total amount of RON 5,500 – a RON 5,000 one-off bonus “for the performance reached in 2025£ and another RON 500 permanent bonus payable on an annual basis.

The company claimed that the average net income (including the bonuses) already reached RON 10,900 (some EUR 2,000) – while the trade unions argue that the wage itself ranges between RON 5,000 and RON 5,500. Other data provided by the trade union is consistent with the RON 6,600 average net wage.

For an employee to reach an income of RON 7,500–7,800 net, they have to work in shifts, at night, on Saturdays, Sundays, and on public holidays, sacrificing precious time with their family, affecting their health, and assuming permanent risks, the union argued.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)