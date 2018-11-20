0 °C
UniCredit Leasing Romania changes CEO

by Romania Insider
Romanian Daniela Bodirca, who is currently Chief Risk Officer and executive vice president of UniCredit Bank, will take over as CEO of UniCredit Leasing starting January 1, 2019.

She has 20 years of experience in the banking sector and has been part of UniCredit Bank’s team since 2008.

Daniela Bodirca will replace Mircea Cotiga, the current CEO of UniCredit Leasing, who will join CITR group, one of the biggest local players on the business restructuring market, as Senior Associated Partner.

UniCredit Leasing is the biggest leasing company in Romania. It is part of UniCredit group.

(photo source: LinkedIn / Bodirca Daniela)

