UniCredit Bank Romania places RON 600 mln of five-year bonds on Bucharest Exchange

UniCredit Bank Romania has placed corporate bonds worth RON 600 million (approximately EUR 120 million) with a five-year maturity, due in 2031, in a transaction processed through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) system, Profit.ro reported. The bonds will be traded under the ticker UCB31.

A total of 13 investors participated in the placement.

At the end of January, UniCredit Bank received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for a corporate bond issuance programme with an aggregate value of up to EUR 400 million. The programme covers senior, unsubordinated, unconditional, and unsecured securities to be listed on the regulated market of the BVB.

The bonds form part of UniCredit Bank’s medium-term issuance programme. The bank holds a BBB+ issuer rating from Fitch Ratings.

As of September 30, 2025, UniCredit Bank reported total assets of RON 96.48 billion. According to its latest audited annual results, the bank posted a net profit of RON 1.45 billion at the standalone level and RON 1.63 billion at the group level for the 2024 financial year.

UniCredit is a frequent issuer on the BVB, where it currently has three bond issues listed with a combined value of RON 1.72 billion (approximately EUR 336.8 million). The largest outstanding issue is RON 750 million maturing in 2029 (UCB29), carrying a fixed annual coupon of 7.67%.

Bonds worth RON 480 million maturing in 2028 (UCB28) offer a 7.82% annual coupon, while the RON 488.5 million issue due in 2027 (UCB27) carries a fixed annual interest rate of 9.07%.

iulian@romania-insider.com