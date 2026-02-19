Real Estate

Prime Kapital secures EUR 150 mln syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova in Romania

19 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime Kapital has obtained a EUR 150 million syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova, one of Romania’s two super-regional shopping centers. The financing was structured by UniCredit Bank Romania as sole coordinator and joint arranger alongside Alpha Bank Greece.

Each bank contributed EUR 75 million to the facility, supporting the mall that opened in April 2025 in eastern Romania.

“UniCredit Bank’s participation in the EUR 150 million syndicate reflects its strong commitment to the real estate sector, its leading position, and its capacity to support large-scale real estate projects,” stated Andrei Bratu, Executive Vice President of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division of UniCredit Bank.

“By arranging and participating with EUR 75 million in the EUR 150 million syndicate, we reaffirm our strategic focus on the real estate sector and our commitment to backing projects that promote sustainable development and long-term value creation,” said, in turn, Nikolaos Nezeritis, Chief of Corporate and Institutional Banking of Alpha Bank Greece.

Prime Kapital said the refinancing reflected the strong performance of Mall Moldova since launch and was completed ahead of schedule.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank)

Normal
Real Estate

Prime Kapital secures EUR 150 mln syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova in Romania

19 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime Kapital has obtained a EUR 150 million syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova, one of Romania’s two super-regional shopping centers. The financing was structured by UniCredit Bank Romania as sole coordinator and joint arranger alongside Alpha Bank Greece.

Each bank contributed EUR 75 million to the facility, supporting the mall that opened in April 2025 in eastern Romania.

“UniCredit Bank’s participation in the EUR 150 million syndicate reflects its strong commitment to the real estate sector, its leading position, and its capacity to support large-scale real estate projects,” stated Andrei Bratu, Executive Vice President of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division of UniCredit Bank.

“By arranging and participating with EUR 75 million in the EUR 150 million syndicate, we reaffirm our strategic focus on the real estate sector and our commitment to backing projects that promote sustainable development and long-term value creation,” said, in turn, Nikolaos Nezeritis, Chief of Corporate and Institutional Banking of Alpha Bank Greece.

Prime Kapital said the refinancing reflected the strong performance of Mall Moldova since launch and was completed ahead of schedule.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2026
Politics
Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders
19 February 2026
Justice
Romania labeled as emerging drug consumption market in new DIICOT report
19 February 2026
HR
IT continues to lead ranking of sectors with the highest salaries in Romania
19 February 2026
Macro
Romanian PM meets Moody’s to discuss budget deficit reduction and economic outlook
19 February 2026
Defense
Romania included in group of EU countries set to receive EUR 28 bln to ease costs of Ukraine war
19 February 2026
Culture
Constantin Brâncuși Year: Art Safari New Museum announces “Brâncuși and His Muses” exhibition in Bucharest
19 February 2026
Macro
Political normalisation pushes down Romania’s borrowing cost
19 February 2026
Business
Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln WEEE recycling factory in Romania