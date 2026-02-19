Prime Kapital secures EUR 150 mln syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova in Romania

Prime Kapital has obtained a EUR 150 million syndicated loan to refinance Mall Moldova, one of Romania’s two super-regional shopping centers. The financing was structured by UniCredit Bank Romania as sole coordinator and joint arranger alongside Alpha Bank Greece.

Each bank contributed EUR 75 million to the facility, supporting the mall that opened in April 2025 in eastern Romania.

“UniCredit Bank’s participation in the EUR 150 million syndicate reflects its strong commitment to the real estate sector, its leading position, and its capacity to support large-scale real estate projects,” stated Andrei Bratu, Executive Vice President of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division of UniCredit Bank.

“By arranging and participating with EUR 75 million in the EUR 150 million syndicate, we reaffirm our strategic focus on the real estate sector and our commitment to backing projects that promote sustainable development and long-term value creation,” said, in turn, Nikolaos Nezeritis, Chief of Corporate and Institutional Banking of Alpha Bank Greece.

Prime Kapital said the refinancing reflected the strong performance of Mall Moldova since launch and was completed ahead of schedule.

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank)