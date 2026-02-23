M&A

Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu close to taking over ArcelorMittal Hunedoara

23 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (BVB: SIDG) announced that it signed the transaction documents for the sale of its assets to UMB Steel, a company controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu, bringing the deal close to completion.

“We inform you that the Company has completed negotiations with UMB Steel, and the transaction documents regarding the sale of the Company's assets for a total price of EUR 12.5 million (+ applicable VAT) were signed by the parties on February 17, 2026,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement to investors, as reported by Economica.net.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to several conditions precedent, currently in progress. These include approval by the Competition Council, clearance from the Romanian Direct Investment Examination Commission, and the transfer of the Integrated Environmental Authorisation from ArcelorMittal to UMB Steel.

The sale was approved by ArcelorMittal’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 9, 2026.

Dorinel Umbrărescu, who built his business empire in the road construction sector through the UMB group, is seeking vertical integration by securing domestic steel production capacity. Once the required approvals are obtained - widely seen as a formality - he is expected to become the full owner of the Hunedoara steel plant.

The facility is currently shut down. Market sources expect it to be restarted under the new ownership, likely focusing on the production of steel elements used in infrastructure and road construction projects, in line with Umbrărescu’s core business activities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Karaboux/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu close to taking over ArcelorMittal Hunedoara

23 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (BVB: SIDG) announced that it signed the transaction documents for the sale of its assets to UMB Steel, a company controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrărescu, bringing the deal close to completion.

“We inform you that the Company has completed negotiations with UMB Steel, and the transaction documents regarding the sale of the Company's assets for a total price of EUR 12.5 million (+ applicable VAT) were signed by the parties on February 17, 2026,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement to investors, as reported by Economica.net.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to several conditions precedent, currently in progress. These include approval by the Competition Council, clearance from the Romanian Direct Investment Examination Commission, and the transfer of the Integrated Environmental Authorisation from ArcelorMittal to UMB Steel.

The sale was approved by ArcelorMittal’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 9, 2026.

Dorinel Umbrărescu, who built his business empire in the road construction sector through the UMB group, is seeking vertical integration by securing domestic steel production capacity. Once the required approvals are obtained - widely seen as a formality - he is expected to become the full owner of the Hunedoara steel plant.

The facility is currently shut down. Market sources expect it to be restarted under the new ownership, likely focusing on the production of steel elements used in infrastructure and road construction projects, in line with Umbrărescu’s core business activities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Karaboux/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 February 2026
Politics
Social Democrats and president Nicușor Dan score high in latest poll among Bucharest voters
23 February 2026
M&A
Romania’s courier Sameday proposes competition risks mitigation plan to smooth Cargus takeover
23 February 2026
Politics
Romanian PM to meet EC chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this week
23 February 2026
Society
Romania to introduce different sounds for Ro-Alert emergency messages
20 February 2026
Politics
Visit of Romanian president to Kyiv “on Ukraine’s agenda,” ambassador says
20 February 2026
Society
Yellow alert issued for 16 counties and Bucharest as snow and strong winds return this weekend
20 February 2026
Defense
Romanian defense minister calls for NATO Black Sea mission to deter Russia
20 February 2026
Business
Seven Pizza Hut restaurants to close in Romania amid cost pressure