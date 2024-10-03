Defense

Ukrainian president Zelensky thanks Romania for Patriot system once again

03 October 2024

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky once again thanked Romania for providing the Patriot system in his Wednesday, September 2, video speech. 

Zelensky also mentioned the overnight attack that occurred very close to the border with Romania, damaging the Orlivka (Isaccea) crossing point. He called for joint air defense in areas near NATO countries, and for these countries to help shoot down Russian drones and missiles.

"Thank you to every country that truly helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot,” Zelensky said.

"And we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror altogether by shooting down Shahed drones, by shooting down missiles, in cooperation,” he added, according to the press release.

The president’s message came after several attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russian forces.

"Last night, the Russian army once again struck Ukraine with Shahed (drones). In particular, there were strikes in the Odessa region, in the Izmail district, very close to the border with Romania. The Shahed drones hit regular civilian infrastructure - a ferry terminal, trucks, a grain warehouse. This is exactly what Russian terrorists have always targeted—food security for the region and the world,” Zelensky said. 

"Ukraine has long been telling all its neighbors and key partners that we must cooperate, that we must shoot down drones and missiles together, especially in areas close to NATO countries," the Ukrainian leader continued. 

Volodymyr Zelenksy also said that Israel benefits from such a strategy, with its allies frequently intercepting missiles and drones sent by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

Referring to the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian leader acknowledged that there are areas where "the situation is particularly difficult," but he did not mention the loss of the strategic town of Vuhledar. Instead, he emphasized that the Russian army suffered significant losses thanks to the resistance of Ukrainian forces. 

Finally, Zelensky called on Ukraine’s allies to provide long-range weapons it can use against Russia. Only then, he argued, would Moscow come to the negotiating table.

Last month, Romania’s Senate endorsed the bill drafted by the government on donating a Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system to Ukraine concomitant with taking steps to acquire a new one for replacement. Days later, president Zelensky thanked Romania for the donation publicly.

(Photo source: president.gov.ua)

#Ukraine
