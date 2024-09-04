President Volodymyr Zelensky recently expressed gratitude to Romania for the Patriot missile defense system that the Romanian Parliament approved to be transferred to Ukraine.

Announcing that he had held a meeting with military chiefs to discuss the use of air defense systems and the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities, Zelensky stated, "We are counting on the Patriot system, which Romania is preparing to transfer. I am grateful for this step of assistance from Romania."

"This is something that will truly support our people, our country, and our entire region," he further said in his video address to Ukrainians, cited by Digi24.

Zelensky mentioned that, together with Ukrainian commanders, they have identified measures to make the existing systems in Ukraine more effective.

"We are also working to obtain additional protection for Ukraine," he noted in the video, adding, "of course, we continue to work with all partners on stronger solutions to support our defense—solutions with long-range capabilities that could destroy a significant portion of Russian ballistic missiles before they are launched."

Ukrainian authorities have long asked allies like the United States for long-range weapons that would allow it to strike at attack launch pads within Russian territory.

"Russia simply does not know how to fight without terror—terrorist attacks and the ability to spread destruction replace both tactics and war strategy for the Russian leadership," Zelensky emphasized on the day when a Russian attack in Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, resulted in the most severe toll of the year: over 50 dead and more than 270 injured.

Regarding the Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky briefly announced, that "active operations in the Kursk region continue to fuel our country's exchange fund." He referred to the capture of territories and prisoners of war, who could then be used as bargaining chips with the Russians.

