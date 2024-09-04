Politics

Ukrainian president thanks Romania for Patriot donation

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently expressed gratitude to Romania for the Patriot missile defense system that the Romanian Parliament approved to be transferred to Ukraine. 

Announcing that he had held a meeting with military chiefs to discuss the use of air defense systems and the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities, Zelensky stated, "We are counting on the Patriot system, which Romania is preparing to transfer. I am grateful for this step of assistance from Romania."

"This is something that will truly support our people, our country, and our entire region," he further said in his video address to Ukrainians, cited by Digi24.

Zelensky mentioned that, together with Ukrainian commanders, they have identified measures to make the existing systems in Ukraine more effective.

"We are also working to obtain additional protection for Ukraine," he noted in the video, adding, "of course, we continue to work with all partners on stronger solutions to support our defense—solutions with long-range capabilities that could destroy a significant portion of Russian ballistic missiles before they are launched."

Ukrainian authorities have long asked allies like the United States for long-range weapons that would allow it to strike at attack launch pads within Russian territory.

"Russia simply does not know how to fight without terror—terrorist attacks and the ability to spread destruction replace both tactics and war strategy for the Russian leadership," Zelensky emphasized on the day when a Russian attack in Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, resulted in the most severe toll of the year: over 50 dead and more than 270 injured. 

Regarding the Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky briefly announced, that "active operations in the Kursk region continue to fuel our country's exchange fund." He referred to the capture of territories and prisoners of war, who could then be used as bargaining chips with the Russians.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Ukrainian president thanks Romania for Patriot donation

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently expressed gratitude to Romania for the Patriot missile defense system that the Romanian Parliament approved to be transferred to Ukraine. 

Announcing that he had held a meeting with military chiefs to discuss the use of air defense systems and the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities, Zelensky stated, "We are counting on the Patriot system, which Romania is preparing to transfer. I am grateful for this step of assistance from Romania."

"This is something that will truly support our people, our country, and our entire region," he further said in his video address to Ukrainians, cited by Digi24.

Zelensky mentioned that, together with Ukrainian commanders, they have identified measures to make the existing systems in Ukraine more effective.

"We are also working to obtain additional protection for Ukraine," he noted in the video, adding, "of course, we continue to work with all partners on stronger solutions to support our defense—solutions with long-range capabilities that could destroy a significant portion of Russian ballistic missiles before they are launched."

Ukrainian authorities have long asked allies like the United States for long-range weapons that would allow it to strike at attack launch pads within Russian territory.

"Russia simply does not know how to fight without terror—terrorist attacks and the ability to spread destruction replace both tactics and war strategy for the Russian leadership," Zelensky emphasized on the day when a Russian attack in Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, resulted in the most severe toll of the year: over 50 dead and more than 270 injured. 

Regarding the Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky briefly announced, that "active operations in the Kursk region continue to fuel our country's exchange fund." He referred to the capture of territories and prisoners of war, who could then be used as bargaining chips with the Russians.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 September 2024
Healthcare
NGO extends partnership with Bucharest’s Marie Curie Hospital for new building, pediatric campus
04 September 2024
Politics
Ukrainian president thanks Romania for Patriot donation
04 September 2024
Politics
Minister: Hungary will do everything possible to ensure Romania joins Schengen by end of 2024
04 September 2024
Politics
Mircea Geoană officially steps down from NATO seat to run for Romania's presidency
04 September 2024
Energy
Joint venture set up in Bucharest to bring Azeri green energy to Europe
03 September 2024
Transport
State-owned Romanian carrier Tarom to receive EUR 12 mln aid for overdue debts
03 September 2024
Macro
Romania drafts fiscal amnesty bill to address rising budget deficit
03 September 2024
Culture
Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry