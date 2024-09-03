Update: The Parliament's Chamber of Deputies also adopted on Tuesday, September 3, the draft law initiated by the government regarding the donation of a Patriot system to Ukraine, with 245 votes "for," 29 votes "against," and one abstention, Europa Libera reported. Next, the law will go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

Initial story: Romania’s Senate endorsed on September 2 the bill drafted by the government on donating a Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system to Ukraine concomitant with taking steps to acquire a new one for replacement, according to Bursa.ro. 101 MPs voted for the bill, 13 senators voted against it, and two abstained.

The president of the Defense Commission in the Senate, Nicoleta Pauliuc, expressed her hope that the project will also pass the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case, by the end of this week.

After the adoption of the law by the Parliament, the government will be able to issue the decision that will make the act of donation operative.

Last week, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on European partners to deliver the promised Patriot batteries.

″Good progress has been made, and announcements have been made, but again, some Patriot systems have been announced and not delivered yet. Some complain about bureaucrats, others claim that there are delicate internal moments in their politics,” Kuleba told journalists in Brussels, as quoted by Economica.net.

