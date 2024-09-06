Politics

Romania's president clears donation of Patriot system to Ukraine

06 September 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated on September 5 the law providing for the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine, the Presidential Administration announced. 

As noted by European Pravda, the law approved by the government and both houses of the Romanian parliament provides for the transfer to Ukraine of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in the most modern 3+ configuration. 

Ukraine will also receive from Romania vehicles, spare parts, maintenance equipment, an initial package of logistical support, and other equipment necessary for the Patriot.

"Thank you for Patriot," wrote the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram.

In total, Kyiv's NATO allies have promised seven air defense systems, but former Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba previously noted that some of the promised Patriot systems were being delayed.

According to Reuters, Romania has decided to transfer one of its two operational Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. 

In addition to the already mentioned second operational system, Bucharest has five more: two have been accepted into service, and three more will soon arrive.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

Politics

