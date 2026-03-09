Ukrainian man under investigation after entering Romania aboard small aircraft

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen is under criminal investigation after he entered Romania on Sunday, March 8, with a small aircraft.

The incident occurred in the locality of Frătăuții Vechi, Suceava County. Border police officers from the area went to the scene and discovered the aircraft. The man was taken to the headquarters of the Vicovu de Sus Border Police Sector for the continuation of the investigations.

A criminal case file was drawn up for “fraudulent crossing of the state border,” as well as “piloting an aircraft by a person who does not possess the necessary certification documents,” according to the authorities cited by News.ro.

Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, dozens of Ukrainians have illegally crossed the border into Romania, many of them putting their lives at risk either from the cold or from crossing dangerous terrain.

In January, another Ukrainian man, aged 31, crossed into Romania’s Maramureş Mountains despite heavy snowfall. Salvamont Maramureș teams had to spend the night with him on the mountain and descend the next day due to the rough weather.

Due to the wartime martial law imposed in Ukraine, men between 23 and 60 cannot leave the country unless they receive permission. Some choose to do so illegally and cross into Romania or other neighboring countries to avoid being drafted into the military.

(Photo source: Yurii Zushchyk|Dreamstime.com)