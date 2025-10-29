M&A

UK-based software group Abingdon acquires Romanian travel technology solutions provider

29 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Abingdon Software Group, a UK-based global software group, announced the acquisition of 100% shares of dcs plus, based in Bucharest and one of the world’s leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry. 

Founded in 2002, dcs plus offers a comprehensive suite of products ranging from booking and distribution systems to mid- and back-office automation tools. The company is backed by venture capital firms Earlybird and Credo Ventures. Its solutions are used by travel companies in more than 60 countries on all continents. 

Through this acquisition, Abingdon Software Group expands its portfolio of mission-critical software products. According to the company, the acquisition of dcs plus will accelerate innovation, open new markets, and further strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for the global travel industry. 

“dcs plus is an outstanding example of a global SaaS company with a loyal client base and highly competitive products. We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach,” said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group. 

Backed by Abingdon Software Group, dcs plus will accelerate the deployment of AI across its platform to help travel agencies cut operating costs, unlock content, personalize offers at scale, and make faster, data-driven decisions. 

“We are proud of the journey of dcs plus and of the amazing team that has built, over the past 20 years, a global technology company born in Romania. Joining forces with Abingdon Software Group gives us the resources and the strategic framework to accelerate our international growth and continue innovating in an industry undergoing deep transformation,” said Cristian Dinca, Founder and CEO of dcs plus. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: dcs plus on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
M&A

UK-based software group Abingdon acquires Romanian travel technology solutions provider

29 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Abingdon Software Group, a UK-based global software group, announced the acquisition of 100% shares of dcs plus, based in Bucharest and one of the world’s leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry. 

Founded in 2002, dcs plus offers a comprehensive suite of products ranging from booking and distribution systems to mid- and back-office automation tools. The company is backed by venture capital firms Earlybird and Credo Ventures. Its solutions are used by travel companies in more than 60 countries on all continents. 

Through this acquisition, Abingdon Software Group expands its portfolio of mission-critical software products. According to the company, the acquisition of dcs plus will accelerate innovation, open new markets, and further strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for the global travel industry. 

“dcs plus is an outstanding example of a global SaaS company with a loyal client base and highly competitive products. We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach,” said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group. 

Backed by Abingdon Software Group, dcs plus will accelerate the deployment of AI across its platform to help travel agencies cut operating costs, unlock content, personalize offers at scale, and make faster, data-driven decisions. 

“We are proud of the journey of dcs plus and of the amazing team that has built, over the past 20 years, a global technology company born in Romania. Joining forces with Abingdon Software Group gives us the resources and the strategic framework to accelerate our international growth and continue innovating in an industry undergoing deep transformation,” said Cristian Dinca, Founder and CEO of dcs plus. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: dcs plus on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion
29 October 2025
Transport
Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season
29 October 2025
Politics
Campaign of far-right politician Călin Georgescu “directed from Moscow,” Romanian president says
29 October 2025
Justice
Romania ranks lower in this year’s WJP Rule of Law Index
29 October 2025
Defense
Update: United States reduces military presence in Romania, other Eastern Flank states
29 October 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Romgaz issues EUR 500 mln FX bond to finance offshore gas project Neptun Deep
29 October 2025
Politics
EC’s Valdis Dombrovskis urges Romania to stay on fiscal consolidation path
29 October 2025
People
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan nominates Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister