UK-based software group Abingdon acquires Romanian travel technology solutions provider

Abingdon Software Group, a UK-based global software group, announced the acquisition of 100% shares of dcs plus, based in Bucharest and one of the world’s leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry.

Founded in 2002, dcs plus offers a comprehensive suite of products ranging from booking and distribution systems to mid- and back-office automation tools. The company is backed by venture capital firms Earlybird and Credo Ventures. Its solutions are used by travel companies in more than 60 countries on all continents.

Through this acquisition, Abingdon Software Group expands its portfolio of mission-critical software products. According to the company, the acquisition of dcs plus will accelerate innovation, open new markets, and further strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for the global travel industry.

“dcs plus is an outstanding example of a global SaaS company with a loyal client base and highly competitive products. We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach,” said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group.

Backed by Abingdon Software Group, dcs plus will accelerate the deployment of AI across its platform to help travel agencies cut operating costs, unlock content, personalize offers at scale, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

“We are proud of the journey of dcs plus and of the amazing team that has built, over the past 20 years, a global technology company born in Romania. Joining forces with Abingdon Software Group gives us the resources and the strategic framework to accelerate our international growth and continue innovating in an industry undergoing deep transformation,” said Cristian Dinca, Founder and CEO of dcs plus.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: dcs plus on Facebook)