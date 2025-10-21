M&A

Kingswood Capital Management to acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, owner of plant in Romania

21 October 2025

Kingswood Capital Management has signed an agreement to acquire the medical products manufacturer Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare from the private investment firm CD&R.

Drive DeVilbiss has been present in Romania since 2005, with a factory in Bistrița, where the company produces its Ticco raised toilet seat, Delphi shower stools and Bellavita Nova bath lifts, according to Profit.ro.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary legal and regulatory requirements.

Drive’s existing management team will continue to lead the company, while Kingswood will leverage “its extensive network, industry expertise, and capital base to support Drive’s continued growth.”

Drive is a global manufacturer and supplier of essential medical products used primarily in the home setting. Following the 2015 acquisition of DeVilbiss Healthcare, the company expanded from wheelchairs, beds, rollators and other homecare products to include a full line of respiratory products used in more than 100 countries.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

