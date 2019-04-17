Romanian tech unicorn UiPath donates EUR 1 mln to help rebuild Notre Dame

UiPath, the first Romanian tech unicorn, is to also join the efforts to help rebuild the famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a fire has severely damaged the building.

"UiPath owes a lot to France and French culture. It’s time for us to give something back to France. On behalf of UiPath, I would like to pledge 1 million euros for the reconstruction of Notre Dame,” company co-founder Daniel Dines said at the UiPath Together Paris event, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

The Romanian tech unicorn thus joins a long list of companies that have decided to support the rebuilding of Notre Dame. Among them, big French companies such as L’Oreal, Total, Air France and Air France-KLM, and even American giant Apple, CNBC reported. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea also said she would donate part of her salary.

UiPath was founded in Bucharest by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă. The company, which is now based in New York, specializes in the development of software robots that automate repetitive processes in companies, an activity generally known as robotic processes automation (RPA). It could soon reach a valuation of USD 6-7 billion.

