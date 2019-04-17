Bucharest mayor makes donation for Notre Dame cathedral

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea on Tuesday announced that she would donate 10% of her salary in the next three months for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Firea sent a letter to her Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo, expressing regret over the fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday night, the City Hall said.

"This tragedy united not only a people but the whole world," Firea said. “I am convinced that we will all contribute to the reconstruction of this monument of invaluable value through financial and moral support,” she added.

(Photo source: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)