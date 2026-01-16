Turkey reportedly plans fighter jet deployments to Romania, Estonia for NATO air policing

Turkey plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing missions, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, January 15, as reported by Reuters. The Turkish Air Force will reportedly conduct a four-month deployment in Estonia from August to November 2026, followed by another rotation in Romania from December 2026 to March 2027.

The Defense Ministry said Turkey has made significant contributions to NATO air policing operations, which are designed to safeguard allied airspace during peacetime.

Turkey has previously participated in enhanced air policing missions in Poland between July and September 2021, and in Romania from November 2023 to April 2024.

The next NATO summit is also planned to be hosted by Turkey this summer.

(Photo source: Serhat Bozkurt/Dreamstime.com)