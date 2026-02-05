Romania’s Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem strengthen cooperation on Black Sea submarine cable project

Romania’s electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica and Georgia’s Georgian State Electrosystem signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday, February 4, to advance the development of the Georgia–Romania Black Sea Submarine Cable interconnection project.

The memorandum, signed in Bucharest, marks a new stage in the project’s development, which has already completed feasibility studies and has been included in ENTSO-E’s Ten-Year Network Development Plans for 2022 and 2024, with promotion underway for inclusion in the 2026 edition, Transelectrica said.

In December 2025, the project was also added to the European Union’s list of Projects of Mutual Interest.

Under the agreement, Transelectrica and GSE will cooperate on preparing and advancing the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection between Georgia and Romania. The partnership covers coordinated planning, technical and marine studies, environmental and social assessments, financing efforts, and institutional representation at the European and international levels.

“The signing of this memorandum reflects the maturity and significant progress achieved by the Black Sea Submarine Cable project, as well as Transelectrica’s firm commitment to actively contribute to the development of strategic energy infrastructure for the region. Close cooperation with Georgian State Electrosystem strengthens Romania’s role as a regional energy hub and supports European objectives related to energy security, market integration, and the transition to green energy,” said Ștefăniță Munteanu, CEO of the National Electricity Transmission Company Transelectrica SA.

The Black Sea Submarine Cable project is aligned with the Strategic Partnership Agreement on green energy signed in December 2022 by the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. It is expected to contribute to enhanced energy security, diversification of electricity transmission routes, and greater integration of renewable energy sources in the Black Sea region and the European Union.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Transelectrica, by Emilian Crăciun)