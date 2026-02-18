Over 20 trains cancelled in Romania as heavy snow shuts key rail routes

State passenger railway operator CFR Călători cancelled more than 20 trains on Wednesday, February 18, as heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions disrupted rail traffic across several regions. Meanwhile, trains departing from Bucharest have been registering delays of up to five hours.

Authorities also closed rail circulation between Ploiești and Bucharest early in the morning after fallen trees damaged overhead power lines.

Among the suspended services were InterCity trains between Bucharest North and Brașov, Bucharest North and Suceava, and Bucharest North and Galați, as well as multiple regional and interregional routes, including Bucharest-Constanța and Slobozia Veche-Ciulnița. Additional services between Mizil and Brazi and Ploiești South and Bucharest were halted to allow crews to clear the tracks.

A complete list is available here.

The arrivals and departures board at Bucharest’s North Train Station is displayed online - here.

Train circulation in affected areas depended on operational measures ordered by the infrastructure manager, and further schedule changes or cancellations remained possible. Passengers were advised to check updated travel information before departure and follow announcements in stations.

Meanwhile, the meteorologists updated their forecast and issued several other weather warnings for Wednesday, including orange alerts for heavy snowfall in Bucharest and Ilfov county, where snow depth was expected to exceed 50 cm, and for strong blizzard conditions in Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Tulcea, and Constanța counties.

Yellow warnings cover southern Moldova, southeastern Transylvania, and northeastern Muntenia, forecasting 10-15 cm of snow, reduced visibility below 100 metres, and winds reaching 50-70 km/h, with stronger gusts in mountain areas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Geeorrge/Dreamstime.com)