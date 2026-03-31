Romanian train sets new average speed record of 125 km/h

A Romanian train has set a new speed record on the Sighișoara–Simeria railway section, covering 169 kilometres in 81 minutes, achieving an average speed of 125 km/h, Mediafax reported, citing Pro Infrastructura Association.

Representatives of Pro Infrastructura highlighted the improvement over past services: “A modern electric train takes 81 minutes between Simeria and Sighișoara, being about 38% faster than the trains from 1995."

The route previously required 130 minutes in the benchmark year, before modernisation works were undertaken.

The journey included three stops, and the association noted that further improvements remain possible.

The previous record for the section was set in June 2023, when a Dacia train covered the distance in 96 minutes, reaching a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

Pro Infrastructura described the achievement as a “glimmer of hope in a sea of frustration on the railway,” emphasising the benefits of modernising Romania’s rail infrastructure.

iulian@romania-insider.com