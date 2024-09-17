Top retail is coming to European Digital Commerce, the fall trade event, on November 18th, 2024

The European Digital Commerce (EDC) event, organized by VTEX and Amazon Web Services, will attract the most important retailers in the industry on November 18th, at Nord Events. Hundreds of attendees and dozens of speakers, from India to the US, will be present at the fall trade event.

EDC has become a landmark event for the entire retail industry in the region, bringing together hundreds of specialists and hours of premium content in recent years. In 2024, EDC awaits you at the most ambitious and complexe edition yet.

On November 18th, at Nord Events, get ready for a full day of innovative ideas, engaging debates, hands-on presentations, quality networking and a relaxing cocktail party. All to generate business opportunities and exclusive content. Sign up in person to enjoy the experience of the event on site and take advantage of the extraordinary networking sessions, but also the cocktail party.

The Retail Summit EDC already brings together renowned speakers from companies such as KFC, Electrolux, Amazon Web Services, VTEX, ITGlobers, XPert Beauty, Innobyte or Zitec, among many others. The content will be designed to be as useful as possible to retailers, but also to the entire commerce ecosystem. The debates will be structured in open panels, as well as presentations designed to bring added value to the participants.

Here is what some of the speakers who will be present at European Digital Commerce say:

Rareş Bǎnescu, theMarketer - "During the event, we will discuss how an automated and personalized communication, based on the needs and behaviors of each customer, can radically transform a business. The focus should be on communication and customer retention, not just acquisition. And on stage, I will have the pleasure to share with everyone present several strategies and concrete examples of success".

Kiril Dinov, VTEX - "European Digital Commerce, hosted by VTEX and Amazon Web Services, is one of the most relevant trade events in the industry, with the largest share of retailers among all participants. In an ecommerce market that is changing so rapidly, where the lack or presence of new technologies and applications in commerce platforms increasingly make the difference between stagnation or success, being present at EDC is essential. In the five years since we launched European Digital Commerce, over a hundred speakers have provided value on the event stage; the edition on November 18th will undoubtedly be the largest in its history, with the largest number of speakers, well-structured panels, value-oriented presentations, but also an excellent cocktail party for networking and discovering new opportunities".

Cǎtǎlin Bordei, Innobyte - "I think that the most important message that I can convey within the framework of European Digital Commerce 2024 is that companies have to trust in their own strength and in their teams. Digitizing their businesses is something that will happen sooner or later, just as entering ecommerce (if they have not done it already) is only a matter of time. If you are not in ecommerce or do not give strategic importance to this area, your competitors will be and will find more and more channels through which to sell and take advantage of the synergies between them".

Retailers have free access to the event, subject to availability

Fashion, electroIT, DIY, FMCG & Grocery, are just some of the trade segments that will be covered on November 18th, in a hybrid event, at Nord Events. In addition, the event will also bring together SEO, PPC, email marketing specialists, as well as experts in ecommerce platforms.

To help the digital commerce industry evolve in this challenging time, management of retail & FMCG companies have free access to the event. Online attendees will be able to visit the Networking and Expo areas, interact with all other attendees, and exchange virtual business cards that will be received by email.

Once registered, you will have access to all the resources of the European digital commerce community, you will find the archive of the event after its conclusion, multiple presentations and case studies and you will have access to the Networking Area until the end of May 6th 2025. Each accepted interaction will send the virtual business card of the interlocutor by email, so you can save the contact.

All details about EDC SUMMIT, event hosted by VTEX and AWS Web Services, main partner theMarketer and sponsored by ITG, Innobyte, Iviteb, FAN Courier, Zitec and Netopia Payments are available online on the website: IC Events.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

