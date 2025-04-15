SPD Technology expands its global footprint in Romania: the company opens a local entity

News from Companies

SPD Technology has officially established its presence in Romania, strengthening its position in the European market. This is another step in expanding the company's presence in the European market and strengthening its regional position.

The decision to choose Romania as a new hub for SPD Technology is strategic, based on several key factors. The country boasts a well-developed IT industry with over 200,000 specialists, strong technical education, and active tech communities.

"Expanding into Romania is a strategic move for SPD Technology. This will allow us to attract more talented engineers to our team, strengthen collaboration with clients, and contribute to the growth of the local IT community. We are starting operations in Romania as a remote employer, as this cooperation model is flexible, convenient, and offers significant benefits for many candidates, " commented Oleksandr Sadovsky, Co-CEO & Co-Founder.

SPD Technology is an international tech company with Ukrainian roots, founded in 2006 by Oleksandr Sadovsky and Bohdan Khaliapin. The company specializes in software product development and technology consulting, creating technical solutions in fintech, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain, retail, insurance, healthcare and biotech, cybersecurity, and other industries.

From MVPs to sophisticated products—such as an AI-driven capital markets insights platform, advanced medical simulators for biotech DNA sequencing, and a high-load analytics system processing over 70 million records—SPD Technology focuses on delivery excellence and serves fast-growing startups, Fortune 500 companies, and industry leaders including PitchBook, Morningstar, Roche, and more.

SPD Technology has two development centers in Ukraine (Kyiv, Cherkasy), representative offices in the United Kingdom (London) and Cyprus (Larnaca), and remote teams operating from more than 31 countries worldwide. With over 19 years of experience designing, building, streamlining, and supporting software products, SPD Technology drives the growth of businesses across the United States, UK, Israel, Switzerland, Mexico, and other countries.

With a strong global presence and a growing team, SPD Technology continues to expand its impact on the international tech landscape.

About SPD Technology

SPD Technology is a global software development company with delivery centers across Europe. Since 2006, we’ve partnered with startups, SMBs, and enterprises to drive innovation, growth, and competitive advantage. Today, four of our clients each generate over $4B in annual revenue–a success we’re proud to support.

With proven expertise in fintech, digital payments, AI/ML, data engineering, and cloud, we’ve delivered 460+ custom solutions—from MVPs to enterprise-grade platforms, including AI-driven insights tools and large-scale analytics systems.

Whether scaling engineering teams or building end-to-end software solutions, we help businesses accelerate automation, cut costs, and reduce their time to insights and time to market.

Learn more at https://spd.tech/

