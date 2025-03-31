Romania’s Deposit Return System: A Model of Best Practices at the European Level. RetuRO, Part of the European Dialogue for a Sustainable Future

Partner Content

Romania is becoming a European benchmark in sustainability, thanks to the Deposit Return System implemented by RetuRO, the company managing the country’s largest circular economy project. The system’s performance in its first year of operation and its development objectives for this year were presented by Gemma Webb, CEO and Chair of the RetuRO Board of Directors, at the Packaging Waste & Sustainability Forum 2025, one of Europe’s most significant events dedicated to packaging sustainability.

The conference brought together industry professionals, decision-makers, and international experts to discuss key topics such as public policies, production processes, materials used, and waste management – all analysed through the lens of the circular economy.

In her speech, Gemma Webb highlighted how Romania successfully built a system from scratch and turned it into an example of efficiency and collaboration, making it a reference model in European discussions on the circular economy.

RetuRO’s participation in this year’s edition further strengthens Romania’s position on the map of Europe’s sustainable initiatives.

”For RetuRO, attending such an event is recognition of the hard work put in during our first year of operation. It confirms that Romania is on the right track in transitioning to a circular economy and that we, as member states, have much to learn from each other in our efforts to create functional and harmonised systems,” said Gemma Webb.

From Launch to Spectacular Results in Just One Year

After only one year of operation, RetuRO reports remarkable results: nearly 3.5 billion collected packaging units, 93% of collected packaging already sent for recycling, and an average collection rate exceeding 80% over the past seven months.

”The system is working very well. We became operational after just one year of preparation, starting from scratch – with no infrastructure, equipment, or initial resources – like a true start-up. It was undoubtedly a challenge. But once the system took shape and stabilised, we reached the point where we consistently collect over 80% of the packaging placed on the market across all three material categories – plastic, metal, and glass. The effects were immediate: streets, rivers, and green spaces became cleaner, which is one of the system’s greatest successes,” said Gemma Webb at the forum.

A Complex System, Adapted to Local Realities

Implementing the Deposit Return System in record time, within a diverse economic and social landscape, was not without its challenges. Romania had to build a national logistics infrastructure from scratch, inform millions of citizens, and mobilise tens of thousands of retailers and producers. Initial difficulties included a lack of recycling culture, reluctance among small retailers, confusion between DRS and non-DRS containers, and the challenge of adapting logistics within an expanding system.

”One of the defining aspects of Romania’s Deposit Return System is its complexity. We are talking about approximately 80,000 retailers, 4,000 producers and importers, and a population of 19 million people. However, a key element that facilitated implementation was a well-defined legislative framework. All retailers are required to be part of the system, ensuring a solid foundation for the uniform functioning of the entire ecosystem,” highlighted Gemma Webb at the Packaging Waste & Sustainability Forum.

Romania Becomes an European Example of Best Practices

The new European packaging legislation, known as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), sets ambitious targets: by 2030, single-use plastic beverage bottles must contain at least 30% recycled material, and by 2035, all packaging must be widely recyclable, not just designed for recycling. In this context, Romania has accelerated the transition to a circular economy and serves as a model for other states, thanks to the challenges it has overcome and the lessons learned.

”If we take Romania as a case study, we can clearly see the positive impact of the Deposit Return System on recycling rates. In 2022, the overall recycling rate in Romania was around 13%, and for packaging, just under 40%. After only one year of implementing the system, these figures have risen spectacularly, reaching over 80%. So, the system is working. However, we are still in a process of learning and optimisation,” explained Gemma Webb at the event.

A Shift in Mindset: Romanians Embrace Recycling in Daily Life

According to surveys commissioned by RetuRO, 98% of Romanians are already aware of the Deposit Return System, and 9 out of 10 have used it at least once. Moreover, 87% of citizens believe the system directly contributes to reducing abandoned packaging in nature.

Thus, one year after the launch of the Deposit Return System, Romania has demonstrated that a profound change in packaging waste management is possible, even in an initially challenging context. RetuRO continues to play a crucial role in this transformation, not only as the system’s administrator but also as an active advocate for the circular economy.

”Attending this forum is not just an opportunity to share what we have achieved in Romania but also recognition that our Deposit Return System implementation model is relevant at the European level. It is an opportunity to actively contribute to the dialogue on the sustainable future of packaging in the EU,” said Gemma Webb, CEO and Chair of the RetuRO Board of Directors.

2025 brings new goals for RetuRO. Two new regional counting and sorting centres for DRS packaging will open in the coming months, while optimisation efforts will focus on accelerating the registration of small retailers and strengthening collection infrastructure in rural areas to improve accessibility for all consumers.

