US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign

A delegation from the United States Congress is expected in Romania this week to establish high-level contacts, according to the Head of the Presidential Chancellery, Cristian Diaconescu, as stated on Friday, April 11 during an interview with local news channel Antena 3 CNN. According to the Romanian official, the delegation is expected to include both Republicans and Democrats.

The visit takes place at a delicate moment for bilateral relations, recently marked by tensions generated by the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections and concerns about democratic stability in the region.

The delegation is to be led by Republican congressman Vern Buchanan, a member of the House of Representatives since 2007 and current chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, one of the most influential legislative bodies in the US legislative, with responsibilities in key areas such as fiscal policy, international trade relations, and the healthcare system.

“I cannot give you details, obviously there will surely be a series of discussions. This is very good. There will also be further developments in this regard by the end of this month,” said Cristian Diaconescu, cited by HotNews.

The presidential advisor also highlighted the importance of the visit, and indicated that strategic elements of interest to both sides will be discussed. The meetings will also tackle the Black Sea strategy that the US Congress adopted last year with bipartisan support.

Diaconescu also partially confirmed what the Romanian media has been saying for months since US vice president JD Vance’s comments at the Munich Security Conference, namely that the Romanian government has no meaningful contacts with the Trump administration. Specifically, he said that there “have been” contacts, but those “with signaling value” were missing.

“From our point of view, the fact that we will have in the upcoming period, at multiple levels, a direct, public dialogue represents a step forward,” Cristian Diaconescu also said.

After Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Vice President JD Vance and other American officials criticized the decision made by Romania’s Constitutional Court on December 6, 2024, when the institution annulled the presidential elections based on reports presented by the intelligence services in the Supreme Council of National Defense.

