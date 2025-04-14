Romanian officials condemn deadly Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

Romanian officials have strongly condemned Russia's deadly missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people, including two children, and injured more than 110 others on Palm Sunday.

Two ballistic missiles struck the city, with one hitting a building - one of the university buildings -and the other exploding over a street, according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Images from the blast zone emerged, showing destroyed homes and bodies covered in debris.

Romania's interim president, Ilie Bolojan, called the attack "heartbreaking" in a post on social media.

"Heartbreaking scenes from Sumy on this Palm Sunday, as Russian missiles killed innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and the families of the victims. We continue to support all efforts to achieve peace and put an end to these war crimes," Bolojan wrote on X.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu echoed the condemnation, sending condolences to the victims' families and reiterating Romania's unwavering support for Ukraine.

"The Romanian government stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Our condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific missile attack by Russia in Sumy on this day of Palm Sunday. We strongly condemn this atrocity," he said.

The attack, which occurred as people gathered for church services on Palm Sunday, drew sharp criticism from other Romanian political leaders, including presidential hopefuls.

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan, also a presidential candidate, denounced what he described as a "criminal attack" by Russia.

"Russia launched ballistic missiles into Sumy as people were at church for Palm Sunday," Dan said. "For weeks now, it's been clear that Russia has no intention of honoring ceasefires or negotiating peace in good faith. Europe must remain firm and united in the face of this war of aggression."

Also, Elena Lasconi, leader of the USR party and another contender in the presidential race, described the strike as a "soul-shattering" act of brutality.

"Thirty lives cut short in an instant. Thirty families that will carry this pain for years," Lasconi said. "These people's only 'crime' was to stand in the way of Putin's sick ambitions to strip others of their freedom and dignity. Tyranny knows no borders - and we have no right to look away."

The attack comes as the US is pursuing a way to end the war in Ukraine. Asked about the deadly missile strike, president Donald Trump said it was "terrible" and that he had been "told they made a mistake" but did not elaborate, BBC reported. Zelensky urged the US president to visit Ukraine and see for himself the devastation brought by Russia's military aggression.

According to BBC, Sunday's double missile strike was the deadliest attack on civilians in Ukraine this year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky)