Bonapp saves 500 tons of food in Romania, generating nearly EUR 2 mln in user savings

Bonapp by Munch, Romania’s first mobile app dedicated to reducing food waste, marks a major milestone: since its launch in November 2021, the platform has saved over 500 tons of food, helped users save nearly 2 EUR mln, and avoided more than 4,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

With over 560,000 food packages sold in Romania and an average order value of 30 RON (approximately 6 EUR), the app is proving that technology and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Founded in Bucharest by French entrepreneurs Luka Zivkovic, Diego Roy de Lachaise, and Grégoire Vigroux, Bonapp quickly established itself as a pioneer in Romania’s fight against food waste.

In early 2025, the company took a bold step forward by merging with Munch, CEE’s leading food-saving app, which had recently entered the Romanian market. Focused on offering Romania’s users a more advanced and seamless experience, the merger combined Bonapp’s strong local foundation with Munch’s advanced technology and regional scale.

Together, the unified company has become the largest anti-food-waste network in Central and Eastern Europe, with over 2,000 partner locations in Romania and market leadership across Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

In 2024, the integrated platform reached over 3.5 million downloads, supported 6,000 retail and HoReCa partners, and generated 7.5 million EUR in revenue.

Bonapp by Munch connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, gas stations, and hotels to offer surplus food nearing its expiration date at discounts of up to 80%. This not only helps reduce food waste but also allows consumers to shop smarter and stretch their household budgets further.

“Saving 500 tons of food in Romania alone is more than a milestone—it’s a powerful sign that technology and community can work together for real, measurable change. Food waste drains value from retailers and producers, and poses a serious threat to the environment. Every meal we save is a win for the planet!” said Luka Zivkovic, Co-Founder of Bonapp.

“With crisis and inflation continuing to strain household budgets—especially through rising food prices—we’re more committed than ever to supporting Romanian families through the challenges ahead. As food costs soar, reducing waste becomes not just a climate solution, but a practical way to protect purchasing power,” added Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder of Bonapp.

Food waste remains a critical challenge in Romania. According to a study done by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country generates approximately 2.55 million tons of food waste each year—equivalent to more than 130 kilograms per person. This creates a significant burden on both the economy and the environment, underscoring the urgent need for systemic change.

Bonapp by Munch is demonstrating that smart technology, paired with community engagement, can drive real impact. By creating a platform that addresses both environmental and economic challenges, the company is helping to build a more circular, resilient, and sustainable food system, in Romania—and beyond.

About Bonapp

Bonapp by Munch connects users with local retailers—including supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, bakeries, coffee shops, and hotels.

The mobile app allows customers to purchase products nearing their expiration date at discounts of 50% to 80%, helping both businesses and consumers save resources while reducing food waste.

The company was named Best Startup of the Year by ANIS and listed as a Top European Early-Stage Startup to Watch in 2024 by Sifted.

In February 2025, Bonapp and Munch merged to become a leading force in the fight against food waste, working to build a more sustainable food industry across Central and Eastern Europe.

The unified company now leads the market in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia—with ambitious plans to expand further across the region in 2025.

