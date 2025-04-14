Wendy’s® opens in Mega Mall Bucharest on 24th of April

News from Companies

The wait is over: Wendy’s®, one of the world’s most iconic and beloved quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, is celebrating the opening of its first restaurant in Bucharest on 24 April at Mega Mall Bucharest. To mark this milestone, a full-day celebration at the restaurant will take place with music, dancing, interactive games, exclusive prizes, and a TikTok-ready studio booth where fans can become part of the Wendy’s launch story.

The celebration kicks off at 10:00 AM in the Mega Mall Food Court, where the first 100 customers will receive 50% off their order as part of an exciting launch-day offer.

“This is a proud moment for our company and the Wendy’s brand. Romanian consumers have shown strong demand for Wendy’s, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone restaurant opening with a vibrant, energetic experience. We’re grateful for our partnership with Mega Mall and look forward to serving Wendy’s fresh, famous food to our new brand fans in Romania,” stated John Chayka, CEO of JKC Capital, the franchise organization that owns and operates the Mega Mall Wendy’s restaurant.

Wendy’s Brings the Buzz to Mega Mall with DJ, Video Booth & Prizes

Wendy’s is kicking off its debut in Romania with a high-energy day party where customers will enjoy a live DJ set, upbeat music, and a vibrant atmosphere to celebrate the grand opening.

At the center of the action: the Wendy’s TikTok studio booth, where fans can create reels to share their Wendy’s moment. The best videos will be featured on Wendy’s Romania social channels, and creators can win exclusive prizes.

Wendy’s Menu: Iconic Taste, Locally Sourced Quality, and Accessible Prices

Wendy’s remains committed to delivering on its brand promise: Fresh Famous Food...Made Right...For YOU. Romanians can now enjoy iconic menu items like the Baconator®, featuring 100% fresh Romanian beef and layers of crispy bacon, melted cheese, and signature sauces. For those craving even more, the Triple Baconator® delivers a true culinary indulgence.

Key menu prices include:

Baconator® Single – 21 RON

Baconator® Single Menu – 31 RON

Famous Frosty® – between 10 and 16 RON, depending on size

Junior Hamburger – 7 RON

Spicy Chicken Sandwich – 18.5 RON

For chicken lovers, the menu features Wendy’s famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich, wraps, nuggets, and strips—all made with 100% Romanian whole chicken breast which is cut, not minced, to help ensure top-tier quality in every bite.

“Wendy’s fresh, famous food combined with exceptional hospitality is fueling our international expansion. Together, with franchise partners like JKC Capital, we’re driving a globally great, locally even better experience in every market we enter. We can’t wait to introduce Romanians to Wendy’s and turn Mega Mall shoppers into life-long brand fans,” said Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Wendy’s Europe.

See You at Mega Mall!

Wendy’s is officially inviting fans, food lovers, and the culinary curious to experience its Romanian debut on Thursday, 24 April, starting at 10:00 AM in the Mega Mall Food Court.

Whether you’re coming for the bold flavors, the party atmosphere, or just to see what the buzz is about, one thing is certain: Wendy’s is here to shake up Romania’s QSR scene with its energy and craveable food.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company and Wendy’s® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 1,300 of these located outside of the United States. Founded in 1969, Wendy’s is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Learn more at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising/international. Connect with Wendy’s on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

About Mega Mall

Mega Mall Bucharest is one of the most modern shopping centers in Bucharest, inaugurated after an investment of 165 million euro. The center covers approx. 200.000 square meters and is part of the NEPI Rockcastle portfolio. The mall has a leasable space of about 76,000 square meters, spread over 5 levels, and houses over 200 shops, as well as a parking lot with a capacity of about 3,000 spaces on 7 levels, of which 1,000 are located on the roof.

The shopping center features a complete mix of nationally and internationally renowned brands for all needs and interests, as well as various entertainment and leisure options: a 10,000 square meter food court with a variety of restaurants, fast food and cafes for all tastes, a 2. 500 square meters, equipped with a semi-Olympic swimming pool, a Cinema City movie theater with 14 ultra-modern screens and 4Dx technology, a modern concept of amusement spaces operated by TrickShot Mega Mall, a 24-hour games arcade, and a playground, brought to you by Gymboland, for children of all ages.

Some of the largest fashion, footwear, grooming and accessories retailers in the country are represented here, including H&M, Zara, Zara, Mango, Peek & Cloppenburg, Guess, DIKA, New Yorker, Pull&Bear, C&A, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki, Bershka, Notino, Sephora, Stradivarius, Victoria's Secret, KIKO Milano, Bigotti, Adidas, Nike, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Lee Cooper, Douglas, Nala, NEXT, NEXT, Hervis, Benvenuti, Sportisimo, Intersport, MAC, Aldo, B&B Collection, Kultho or iStyle. The foodcourt offer includes cafes such as Manufaktura and, since 2017, restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonalds and Trickshot Mega Mall, which also includes a leisure area with billiards and bowling. Also at Mega Mall Bucharest, the first Rituals, Reserved Man, Pupa, Sport Vision, Buzz and Burger King stores in Romania were opened. In December 2019, the Starbucks café-concept was inaugurated, arranged in the shape of an island. Starting November 2022, visitors to Mega Mall Bucharest can discover the first physical epantofi.ro store on the ground floor with a Modivo area on level 1.

About Nepi Rockcastle

NEPI Rockcastle is Europe’s third-largest listed retail real estate company by investment portfolio value and the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company’s €8bn portfolio is located across eight CEE countries and includes 60 properties. It is a market leader in Romania and Poland (NEPI Rockcastle’s two largest markets) and has shopping centres in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, The Czech Republic and Lithuania.

NEPI Rockcastle’s growth is enhanced by a substantial development programme (the current pipeline amounts to €788 million in total investments), accompanied by accretive acquisitions (its latest acquisitions were Magnolia Park Shopping Centre in Wroclaw, Poland in September 2024 and Silesia City Center in Katowice, Poland in December 2024). NEPI Rockcastle benefits from two key strategic advantages – its unique portfolio of retail space across the CEE, assembled over the past 15 years, and its team of over 650 employees, who bring unparalleled industry knowledge.

The company is also a member of the European Council of Shopping Places (ECSP), the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

