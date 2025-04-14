Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez is set to take the stage in Bucharest's Constituției Square on July 27, bringing her latest world tour Up All Night Live to Romania for the first time. The concert is part of the third edition of the Summer in the City festival and will take place in front of the iconic Palace of Parliament.

Lopez personally chose Constituției Square for her Romanian performance, according to an official announcement quoted by local news agency Agerpres.

According to the organizers, the Bucharest show will be a full-scale experience, featuring Jennifer Lopez's global hits, high-energy choreography, bold fashion moments, and a personal story brought to life like never before in a live performance.

Tickets are now on sale via Eventim.ro, IaBilet.ro, and Entertix.ro, with Early Bird prices starting at RON 400. Fans will also have the chance to purchase special Meet & Photo tickets, giving them the opportunity to meet and take photos with Jennifer Lopez.

Premium access to the VIP Platform and Diamond Circle - the closest area to the stage - are also available for those looking to experience the show up close.

Prices will increase as the event date approaches.

(Photo source: Facebook/D&D East Entertainment)