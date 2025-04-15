Update: The Dutch Police have arrested a fifth suspect in the investigation into the art theft from the Drents Museum in Assen. According to the official announcement made on Tuesday, April 15, the 36-year-old man was arrested in a house in his hometown of Alkmaar.

"The suspect was arrested by the police this morning and has been taken to a police station. This fifth suspect who was arrested is not the person on the images from a hardware store in Assen but came forward in the investigation. He will be questioned about his involvement in the art theft," the Police said.

Initial story: Investigation into the theft of Romanian archeological masterpieces from the Drents Museum continues roughly three months after the incident. Diederik Greive, chief officer of the Public Prosecutor's Office in the northern Netherlands, said authorities are actively pursuing leads, expressing confidence that the priceless artifact will be recovered, RTV Drenthe reported.

"We expect to find it," Greive said, referring to the ancient gold helmet of Coţofeneşti stolen in January from the Drents Museum in Assen. Three Dacian bracelets are also missing.

"There is still enough information for us to work with. The suspects remain in custody and are being questioned. We are still working hard on this," he stated during the Cassata radio program on Radio Drenthe, according to News.ro.

A special task force involving dozens of investigators has been mobilized to recover the stolen items. Greive noted that the situation is under control and reiterated his confidence in a successful outcome: "We really expect to discover where the helmet is."

Days after the nighttime robbery on January 24–25, during which thieves blew up a wall to gain access to the museum, three suspects were arrested in Heerhugowaard. A fourth suspect was later detained, and three individuals remain in custody. One woman was released but is still considered a suspect, while a fifth person is still at large.

The stolen artifacts, including the 2,500-year-old helmet of Coţofeneşti - one of Romania's most important archaeological treasures - were valued at EUR 5.8 million. Dutch authorities are continuing their investigation with international support.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)