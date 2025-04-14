Macro

Romania’s March 4.9% y/y inflation 0.26pp above central bank’s target

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s headline inflation eased from just above 5% y/y in February to 4.86% y/y in March – in line with expectations but well above the 4.6% y/y target set by the central bank, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The core inflation increased to 5.3% y/y in March from 5.0% y/y in February – when it reached the lowest level in more than three years.

As of March, food prices were 5.1% higher y/y, while the non-food prices (including energy) lagged behind overall price dynamics with a 3.8% y/y advance. The average price of services was up 7.0% y/y, which was mainly driven by the price of utilities, although the robust rise in household income has also contributed.

Independent analysts and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) trust that subdued private demand will bring inflation down towards the end of the year. BNR projects 3.8% inflation at the end of 2025 and 3.1% one year later.

In a research report, Erste Bank Group forecast 3.5% inflation at the end of 2025 and three 25 base points (bp) rate cuts this year, with the first one in August. However, upward risks for inflation, resulting in fewer rate cuts, are noted.

A 3.5% year-end inflation this year means, however, roughly a 1.5% rise in average prices by the end of the year – or annualised 2.0% inflation. Lower energy prices caused by a global economic slowdown may be conducive to such a deflationary scenario but at the cost of a significant economic slowdown.

Capital Economics, without mentioning specific inflation at the end of the year, in a comment on the recent BNR monetary policy decision, said the BNR might keep the policy rate steady at 6.5% by the end of the year – which points to the uncertainty generating multiple possible scenarios.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s March 4.9% y/y inflation 0.26pp above central bank’s target

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s headline inflation eased from just above 5% y/y in February to 4.86% y/y in March – in line with expectations but well above the 4.6% y/y target set by the central bank, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The core inflation increased to 5.3% y/y in March from 5.0% y/y in February – when it reached the lowest level in more than three years.

As of March, food prices were 5.1% higher y/y, while the non-food prices (including energy) lagged behind overall price dynamics with a 3.8% y/y advance. The average price of services was up 7.0% y/y, which was mainly driven by the price of utilities, although the robust rise in household income has also contributed.

Independent analysts and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) trust that subdued private demand will bring inflation down towards the end of the year. BNR projects 3.8% inflation at the end of 2025 and 3.1% one year later.

In a research report, Erste Bank Group forecast 3.5% inflation at the end of 2025 and three 25 base points (bp) rate cuts this year, with the first one in August. However, upward risks for inflation, resulting in fewer rate cuts, are noted.

A 3.5% year-end inflation this year means, however, roughly a 1.5% rise in average prices by the end of the year – or annualised 2.0% inflation. Lower energy prices caused by a global economic slowdown may be conducive to such a deflationary scenario but at the cost of a significant economic slowdown.

Capital Economics, without mentioning specific inflation at the end of the year, in a comment on the recent BNR monetary policy decision, said the BNR might keep the policy rate steady at 6.5% by the end of the year – which points to the uncertainty generating multiple possible scenarios.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan